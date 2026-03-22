USL Monterey Bay FC

3.21.2026: Sacramento Republic FC vs. Monterey Bay FC - Game Highlights

Published on March 22, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Monterey Bay FC YouTube Video


Danny Vitiello saved a 90th-minute penalty kick from former teammate Nick Ross as Sacramento Republic FC played to a 1-1 draw against Monterey Bay FC at Heart Health Park after Wesley Leggett had struck late for the visitors to level.

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 22, 2026


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