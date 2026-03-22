3.21.2026: Orange County SC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Game Highlights
Published on March 22, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC YouTube Video
United States U-17 international Tyson Espy scored with a minute to go to lift Orange County SC to a 1-0 victory against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Championship Soccer Stadium for his first goal in the USL Championship.
Check out the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 22, 2026
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Stories
- Switchbacks FC Fall to Orange County SC on the Road
- Switchbacks FC Fall to Orange County SC on the Road
- Switchbacks FC Players Patrick Burner, Stevie Echevarria & Duke Lacroix Called up for International Play
- Switchbacks FC Battle Azteca FC in Open Cup, Ending with a Win 3-0
- Switchbacks FC Dominate and Earn Three Points at Weidner Field against Las Vegas Lights