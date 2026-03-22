3.21.2026: Orange County SC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Game Highlights

Published on March 22, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC YouTube Video







United States U-17 international Tyson Espy scored with a minute to go to lift Orange County SC to a 1-0 victory against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Championship Soccer Stadium for his first goal in the USL Championship.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 22, 2026

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