3.16.2025: Birmingham Legion FC vs. Louisville City FC - Game Highlights

March 16, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC YouTube Video







Ronaldo Damus scored his first goal for Birmingham Legion FC to earn the side a 1-1 draw against Louisville City FC on Sunday afternoon at Protective Stadium after Manny Perez had opened the scoring for the visitors on the half-hour mark.

