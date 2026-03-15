3.14.2026: Rhode Island FC vs. Sporting JAX - Game Highlights

Published on March 15, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC YouTube Video







Rafferty Pedder scored the first goal in Sporting Club Jacksonville's USL Championship history to grab a late 1-1 draw against Rhode Island FC, which had taken the lead through Logan Dorsey with 11 minutes to go at Centreville Bank Stadium.







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