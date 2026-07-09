'26-'27 Lone Star Brahmas Schedule Set

Published on July 9, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Lone Star Brahmas News Release







The full North American Hockey League schedule has officially been released, and we couldn't be more excited to get this season rolling.

This season brings plenty of new excitement, including a new division, new teams, and fresh matchups across the league. To kick off the season, we'll be heading to Blaine, Minnesota at the end of September for the annual NAHL Showcase. The Brahmas have three great match ups including the National Development Team Program!

Back home in Brahma Land, we're looking forward to all 28 home games! Be sure to join us LIVE on Facebook on July 15 at 2 PM CST as we put together this season's promotional night lineup. Your input helps make these nights special, so we hope to see you there!

Mark your calendars, get ready to cheer loud, and we'll see you at the rink!







North American Hockey League Stories from July 9, 2026

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