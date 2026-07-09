Odessa Jackalopes Announce 2026 NAHL Showcase Schedule

Published on July 9, 2026 under North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Odessa Jackalopes News Release







The Odessa Jackalopes will travel to Blaine, Minnesota, to compete in the 2026 NAHL Showcase at the NSC Super Rink.

The Jackalopes will play three games during the showcase, facing the Minnesota Mallards, Elmira Aviators, and Billings Cattle Punchers. 2026 NAHL Showcase Schedule

Date Matchup Time

September 24 Minnesota Mallards vs. Odessa Jackalopes 12:00 PM

September 25 Elmira Aviators vs. Odessa Jackalopes 10:15 AM

September 26 Odessa Jackalopes vs. Billings Cattle Punchers 9:30 AM

All games will be played at the NSC Super Rink in Blaine, Minnesota.

The NAHL Showcase brings together teams from across the league and gives players the opportunity to compete in front of scouts, fans, and hockey organizations from around the country.







North American Hockey League Stories from July 9, 2026

Odessa Jackalopes Announce 2026 NAHL Showcase Schedule - Odessa Jackalopes

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