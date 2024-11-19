25th Anniversary Green Bay Charity Softball Game Hosted by Jordan Love Presented by Network Health Scheduled for May 23

November 19, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - Jordan Love will host the 2025 Green Bay Charity Softball Game presented by Network Health. The Game will start at 7:05pm on Friday, May 23 at Neuroscience Group Field. The event will raise money for Love's Hands of 10ve Foundation.

Tickets for the game will be available for purchase on Thursday, November 21 at 10:00am at this link, at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office. The game's event producer is TEAM LAMMI, a Milwaukee sports marketing and entertainment agency, which puts on events throughout the country.

"I am excited to host the Green Bay Charity Softball Game for its 25th Anniversary," said Love. "I had a blast last year hosting the game and on May 23rd we are going to take the game to another level for Friday Night Lights! Thank you for supporting the community and Hands of 10ve Foundation!"

"Jordan Love is the right guy to pass the torch to as host of this game," said Green Bay Packers all-time leading receiver and Super Bowl Champion Donald Driver. "And though I will attend the game this year to support Jordan, and to celebrate 25 years of amazing fan support, it's time for the young guys to battle it out on the field so I can just smile and kiss babies!"

Tickets for the softball game are $80 for a premium box seat (first two rows), $55 for a standard box seat, $35 for a reserved bleacher seat, and $15 for a general admission grass seat. There are also a limited number of patio tables - which seat four - available at $300.

For the first time, an exclusive on field VIP group photo experience with Jordan Love includes 2 box seat tickets, and a photo for 2 with Jordan Love for a $1,000 donation to the Hands of 10ve Foundation. There are only 20 VIP group photo experiences available! Those may be purchased at this link.

There are 69 All-You-Can-Eat seats down the first base line with an additional 48 All-You-Can-Eat seats available in the Johnson Financial Group Diamond Seats behind home plate. This ticket option includes admission to the game, an all-you-can-eat picnic for 90 minutes, and two beverages (beer, soda, hard seltzer, or water) for $95 per seat.

Fans may also purchase a special Wisconsin Four-Pack that includes a ticket for the Charity Softball Game and three undated vouchers to any Timber Rattlers regular season home game in 2025. These four-packs are available in premium box seats ($131), box seats ($106), and reserved bleacher seats ($77).

For Sponsorships, please contact event producer TEAM LAMMI at cbarnes@team-lammi.com.

The schedule for the event is as follows:

Parking Lot Opens: 4:00pm

Stadium Gates Open: 5:00pm

Home Run Derby: 6:00pm

Softball Game Starts: 7:05pm

There will be a special tailgate area in front of the stadium that will feature special fan activation activities including Cousins Subs food and a Network Health booth with a FREE Donald Driver jersey autograph raffle.

The mission of Jordan Love's Hands of 10ve foundation is to inspire and empower children from all backgrounds to engage in sports, promoting physical and mental well-being. They also aim to raise awareness about mental health and suicide prevention and foster stronger relationships between law enforcement and the community. You are invited to join them in making a positive impact on society.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from November 19, 2024

25th Anniversary Green Bay Charity Softball Game Hosted by Jordan Love Presented by Network Health Scheduled for May 23 - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.