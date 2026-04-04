WNBA Portland Fire

2026 WNBA Expansion Draft Presented by State Street Investment Management SPY

Published on April 3, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Portland Fire YouTube Video


The results are in

In case you missed it, here's how the Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo shaped their roster in the 2026 WNBA Expansion Draft presented by State Street Investment Management SPY.

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