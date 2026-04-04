2026 WNBA Expansion Draft Presented by State Street Investment Management SPY
Published on April 3, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Portland Fire YouTube Video
The results are in
In case you missed it, here's how the Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo shaped their roster in the 2026 WNBA Expansion Draft presented by State Street Investment Management SPY.
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 3, 2026
- Portland Fire Announces Expansion Draft Selections - Portland Fire
- Allemand, Barker Selected in Expansion Draft - Los Angeles Sparks
- Portland Fire, Toronto Tempo Select 22 Players in WNBA Expansion Draft 2026 Presented by State Street Investment Management Spy - WNBA
- Portland Fire Select Carla Leite, Toronto Tempo Select María Conde from Golden State Valkyries in 2026 WNBA Expansion Draft - Golden State Valkyries
- Luisa Geiselsöder, Haley Jones Selected by Portland Fire in WNBA Expansion Draft - Dallas Wings
- Toronto Tempo Select Nyara Sabally and Adja Kane in 2026 WNBA Expansion Draft - New York Liberty
- Nika Mühl Selected in 2026 WNBA Expansion Draft - Seattle Storm
- Toronto Tempo Select 11 Players in 2026 WNBA Expansion Draft - Toronto Tempo
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