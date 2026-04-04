2026 WNBA Expansion Draft Presented by State Street Investment Management SPY

Published on April 3, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Portland Fire YouTube Video







The results are in

In case you missed it, here's how the Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo shaped their roster in the 2026 WNBA Expansion Draft presented by State Street Investment Management SPY.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 3, 2026

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