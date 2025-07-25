2025 Top Plays from UFL Rushing Leader & San Antonio Brahmas Jashaun Corbin: United Football League
July 25, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)
San Antonio Brahmas YouTube Video
As the league's leading rusher in 2025, Corbin put together a highlight reel built on big gains and game-changing runs. #UFL
