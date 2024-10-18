2025 Schedule Released

After another record-breaking season, your Tri-City Dust Devils cannot wait to invite friends, fans, and community members back to the ballpark next spring. In anticipation, we're thrilled to announce the 2025 Season Schedule!

Mark your calendars for Opening Day on Friday, April 4th, 2025! Kicking off the new season with a three-game weekend homestand, the Dust Devils once again host 66 home games throughout the spring and summer! In 2025, the team will both begin and end the year at home in the Tri-Cities. As the winter thaws and the abundance of sunshine returns, there is no better way to enjoy the Mid-Columbia than at a Dust Devils game!

While the complete Promotional Schedule will be announced at a later date (along with official game times), the team is happy to welcome the return of some fan-favorite features: select Sunday afternoon matinee games sprinkled throughout the season and the ever-popular "alternate identity" nights. The Viñeros de Tri-City and Columbia River Rooster Tails, complete with special uniforms and game experiences, will be back in 2025! Local fans of the Seattle Mariners can watch the club's future stars when the Everett AquaSox visit the Tri-Cities April 15th-20th and July 8th-13th.

While your Dust Devils are still basking in gratitude for breaking the season-long attendance record in 2024, we can't hold back our excitement for 2025! We are thrilled to share next season's schedule with you. Join us as we look forward to the return of baseball in the Tri-Cities by securing your tickets now. Ticket packages, including full-season and various options of mini-plans, can be reserved by calling the Dust Devils Front Office at 509-544-8789 or visiting www.milb.com/tri-city-dust-devils/tickets.

