2025 Rocket City Softball Showcase Announces PNC Bank as Presenting Partner

December 13, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas are thrilled to name PNC Bank as the presenting partner of the inaugural Rocket City Softball Showcase, a six-day event at Toyota Field featuring 13 NCAA programs and 12 local high school programs.

Throughout the event, student-athletes from each school will be recognized as part of the PNC Achievers program, which celebrates and showcases academic excellence, community contributions and on-campus leadership.

"PNC Bank is honored to help bring this event to Greater Huntsville.  It is exciting to celebrate these incredible female athletes and help inspire future generations to achieve," said PNC regional president for North & Central Alabama Nick Willis.  "During the showcase we look forward to honoring selected student athletes with our PNC Achievers Award program, which celebrates their brilliant accomplishments in the classroom and impact on their communities."

The playing surface at Toyota Field will sport a new configuration from Feb. 19-24, highlighted by four programs from the Southeastern Conference: Alabama, Auburn, Mississippi State and Ole Miss.

The Crimson Tide, fresh off a Women's College World Series appearance in 2024, help lead off the festivities Feb. 19 with a primetime matchup against Jacksonville State.

Rounding out the showcase lineup are local schools in UAH, UNA and Alabama A&M, former Women's College World Series participant James Madison, Conference USA power Louisiana Tech, rising Southern Conference program at ETSU, regular NCAA Tournament contender Miami (OH) and Division II program North Georgia.

Tickets for the Rocket City Softball Showcase Presented by PNC Bank start at $20 per day and are available now at RocketCitySoftball.com. All matchups at Toyota Field will be streamed live through FloSports via FloCollege.com. Trash Pandas broadcasters, Josh Caray and Chris Harris, will be on the call.

"A project like this only happens with everyone pulling together and we can't wait to see Toyota Field take on a new look for this event with the support of PNC Bank," said Garrett Fahrmann, general manager of the Rocket City Trash Pandas. "Our team is known for providing a fun and festive environment for Trash Pandas games and we will bring that same mindset to a great week of softball here at Toyota Field."

In addition to the college matchups, the showcase will also feature six local high school games on Monday, February 24th. James Clemens and Huntsville will open the day at 9 A.M., Grissom faces Hartselle at 11 A.M., Jemison matches up with Columbia at 1 P.M., Hazel Green takes on New Hope at 3 P.M., Buckhorn battles Sparkman at 5 P.M., and Bob Jones vs. Athens will be the final contest. General admission tickets are $10 for the day and are available on RocketCitySoftball.com.

