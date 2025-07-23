2025 Major League Rugby Championship Highlight Recap: New England Free Jacks vs Houston SaberCats

July 23, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

New England Free Jacks YouTube Video







For the latest in MLR, remember to hit subscribe!

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/usmlr ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/usmlr/ Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/usmlr/ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@majorleaguerugby

For more information about MLR, go to the league's official website: https://www.majorleague.rugby/ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹







Major League Rugby Stories from July 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.