2025 Hillsboro Hops Home Schedule Released

October 21, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro, Ore. - The Hillsboro Hops announced their full 66-game home schedule for 2025 on Monday. The final season in Hillsboro Ballpark will be headlined by 36 weekend games, Star Wars Night, two Craft Beer Nights and 7 Soñadores games.

Opening Weekend is highlighted by Opening Night and a Fireworks Friday show on April 4th as the Hops host the Eugene Emeralds at 6:35 for the first game of the season. Saturday will be a 4:05 start and Sunday a 1:05 start as we continue the Opening Weekend festivities.

The Hops will host home games at Hillsboro Ballpark on five different holidays throughout the 2025 season. A 1:05 first pitch on Sunday, April 20th for Easter, a 1:05 first pitch on Sunday, May 11th for Mother's Day, a 1:05 first pitch on Sunday, May 26th to honor Memorial Day, a 1:05 first pitch on Sunday, June 15th for Father's Day and a 7:05 first pitch on the Fourth of July.

Fan favorite promotions including Star Wars Night, Craft Beer Night, Wine & Nine and Firework Friday's will all be returning to the lineup in 2025. More information on the full promotional calendar will come in the near future.

With the new Hillsboro Hops Ballpark set to open on Opening Day of 2026, the final home regular season game in the current Hillsboro Ballpark will be on Sunday, August 31st at 1:05. We will celebrate the 12 years of memories and look ahead to many more years of Hillsboro Hops baseball.

The full home schedule can be found at HillsboroHops.com, with Single Game tickets going on sale on November 28th. Ticket packages and group tickets are available by calling the Hops Front Office at 503-640-0887.

