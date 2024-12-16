2024 USL Championship Goal of the Year Final: Presented by Select

December 16, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







After thousands of votes were cast in the Group Stage, we're down to the final four goals vying to be named the 2024 USL Championship Goal of the Year presented by Select. Featuring outstanding set piece finishes and long-range strikes, this year's Final is filled with quality.

Cast your vote for your favorite before Friday at 12 p.m. ET before the announcement of the winner that afternoon.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.