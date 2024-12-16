2024 USL Championship Goal of the Year Final: Presented by Select
December 16, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
After thousands of votes were cast in the Group Stage, we're down to the final four goals vying to be named the 2024 USL Championship Goal of the Year presented by Select. Featuring outstanding set piece finishes and long-range strikes, this year's Final is filled with quality.
Cast your vote for your favorite before Friday at 12 p.m. ET before the announcement of the winner that afternoon.
Hartford Athletic Sign Forward Jonathan Jimenez Vargas - Hartford Athletic
