2024 UFL Awards: Hakeem Butler, Offensive Player of the Year

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Hakeem Butler, St. Louis Battlehawks

Butler led the UFL in receiving yards (652) and yards per catch (14.5) during the regular season. He also finished with the fourth-most receptions (45), tied for the second-most receiving scores (five) and the seventh-most all-purpose yards.

Butler, who was one of only two receivers to have multiple 100-yard receiving games, was responsible for two of the league's top three receiving performances (147 and 134 yards) this season. What's more, his two touchdown receptions in each of those games also tied him for most receiving scores in a regular-season game, and his 80-yard touchdown vs. the DC Defenders was the second-longest play from scrimmage during the regular season.

Butler is in his second season with the Battlehawks.

