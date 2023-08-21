2024 R-Phils Home Schedule Is Here

The Reading Fightin Phils, in conjunction with Major League Baseball, have announced their home schedule for FirstEnergy Stadium during the 2024 season! Game times, road trips, and a full R-Phils promotional schedule consisting of giveaways, appearances, and more will be announced at a later date.

The R-Phils will be playing 69 home games at America's Classic Ballpark. The 2024 schedule consists of eleven six-game homestands, plus one three-game homestand. Mondays are the universal off-day in the schedule once again.

2024 ticket plans are available right now! There is limited time to lock in the 2023 season pricing, so the Fightins encourage all fans to jump in quickly. By doing so, fans will have access to early information about the season and promotions. The online ticket form to lock in the pricing can be found HERE. Feel free to mail it in, drop it off at America's Classic Ballpark, send an email to info@fightins.com, or call the ticket office at 610-370-BALL.

START: Reading begins the season on the road. Their home opener will take place on Tuesday, April 9 for a six-game series against the Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox). The series will continue through Sunday, April 14.

HOLIDAYS: The Fightins are home for Memorial Day weekend, playing Sunday, May 26th against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets). Fans can celebrate Father's Day at the ballpark this summer when the team plays the Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox) on Sunday, June 16th. They can also enjoy Mother's Day at the ballpark on Sunday, May 12th with a game against Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies). The team is home on Thursday, July 4th to kick off a special three-game series with the Somerset Patriots (Yankees). Fans can cap off their summer as the Fightin Phils are home Tuesday, September 3rd, the day after Labor Day!

END: The Fightins will end the regular season at America's Classic Ballpark when they host the Erie SeaWolves (Tigers) from Tuesday, September 3 through Sunday, September 8.

Reading will also see the Harrisburg Senators (Nationals), Bowie Baysox (Orioles), Akron RubberDucks (Guardians) and New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays) at FirstEnergy Stadium.

So that you can begin to plan your outings at FirstEnergy Stadium, the twelve R-Phils home series are scheduled as follows:

Tuesday, April 9 through Sunday, April 14: Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox)

Tuesday, April 23 through Sunday, April 28: Somerset Patriots (Yankees)

Tuesday, May 7 through Sunday, May 12: Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies)

Tuesday, May 21 through Sunday, May 26: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets)

Tuesday, June 4 through Sunday, June 9: Harrisburg Senators (Nationals)

Tuesday, June 11 through Sunday, June 16: Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox)

Tuesday, June 25 through Sunday, June 30: Bowie Baysox (Orioles)

Thursday, July 4 through Saturday, July 6: Somerset Patriots (Yankees)

Tuesday, July 9 through Sunday, July 14: Akron RubberDucks (Guardians)

Tuesday, July 30 through Sunday, August 4: Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies)

Tuesday, August 13 through Sunday, August 18: New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays)

Tuesday, September 3 through Sunday, September 8: Erie SeaWolves (Tigers)

2024 group interest forms can be submitted starting now.

We encourage all fans to jump in early to lock in the 2023 season pricing. The 2024 promotional schedule and "On Sale" date for individual game tickets will be announced at a later time. Please call 610-370-BALL for all ticket related inquiries or visit rphils.com.

