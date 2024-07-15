2024 Fuego FC Academy Tryouts Open for Registration

July 15, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Central Valley Fuego FC News Release







Fresno, CA - Central Valley Fuego FC is excited to announce the 2024 Academy Tryouts for males born between 2005-2009. The tryouts will be held at the Fuego FC Training Facility, located at 5397 E Olive Ave, Fresno, CA 93727, USA.

When:

Friday, August 23, 2024: 6 PM - 8 PM

Sunday, August 25, 2024: 10 AM - 12 PM

These tryouts are an excellent opportunity for young athletes to showcase their skills and potentially join the prestigious Central Valley Fuego FC USL Academy team. The event is free of charge, and limited spots are available.

As an invite-only event, interested players must register by August 19th to be considered. Selected participants will receive an official invitation from Fuego Staff.

For more information and to register, please visit: https://v1hdnxfrlda.typeform.com/ACADEMYTRYOUTS

Don't miss this chance to be part of the Fuego FC family. Register now and take the first step towards an exciting soccer journey!

