2024 Dragons Pitcher Luis Mey Named AFL Relief Pitcher of the Year

November 18, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons pitcher Luis Mey

DAYTON, OHIO -Luis Mey, a hard-thrower pitcher who spent the first three months of the 2024 season with the Dayton Dragons, has been honored as the "Relief Pitcher of the Year" in the Arizona Fall League.

Mey (pronounced MAY) broke the all-time record for fastest pitch thrown at Day Air Ballpark on April 17, 2024 when he fired a fastball that was clocked at 103 mph for the Dragons. The previous stadium record of 102 mph was set by Hunter Greene with the Dragons in 2018.

Mey, assigned by the Reds to the Arizona Fall League in 2024, appeared in eight games with the Glendale Desert Dogs, allowing just one base hit and no runs in 8.2 innings with two walks and eight strikeouts. He led the league in saves with six. May was the only pitcher in the league to eclipse 100 mph this fall, and he did it 30 times, topping out at 101.8 mph (according to Statcast).

With the Dragons in 2024, Mey made 21 relief appearances and posted eight saves with a 2.79 ERA. Mey struck out 36 batters in 29 innings. He did now allow an earned run in 10 of his last 11 games with the Dragons, earning a promotion to Double-A Chattanooga in early July.

The Dragons open the 2025 season, their 25th year of operation, on April 4 at West Michigan, with their home opener scheduled for April 8 at 7:05 pm against Fort Wayne at Day Air Ballpark.

