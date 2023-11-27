2024 Big League Weekend Will Feature Two Major League Baseball Spring Training Games

(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, announced today in conjunction with the A's and Milwaukee Communications/Media Relations Departments, two games for the 2024 Big League Weekend at Las Vegas Ballpark®.

The Milwaukee Brewers will face the Oakland Athletics on Friday-Saturday, March 8-9. Game times for the Spring Training series are Friday at 6:05 p.m. PT and Saturday at 1:05 p.m. PT (subject to change per television).

Big League Weekend ticket packages are available NOW by calling the Aviators office at (702) 943-7200 or emailing [email protected]. Tickets start at $30 per seat.

Individual game tickets: Presale through Ticketmaster (via aviatorslv.com) is Friday, December 1 at noon and public on-sale on Monday, December 4 at noon (via aviatorslv.com).

"We are excited to welcome back Big League Weekend to Las Vegas Ballpark," Aviators President/COO Don Logan said. "We welcome our major league affiliate, the Oakland Athletics, back for a third visit to Las Vegas Ballpark for Spring Training games. The A's will face the Milwaukee Brewers for a two-games Series. This will mark Milwaukee's first visit back to Las Vegas since 1999. Las Vegas Ballpark will once again provide an outstanding atmosphere and environment for Major League Baseball. Fans, both locals and tourists that visit during this event, will have a memorable time."

Milwaukee will be making its fourth all-time appearance for Big League Weekend (1993, 1998, 1999). The Brewers' last appearance was two games at Cashman Field: Milwaukee defeated San Diego, 8-3, on April 2, 1999 (7,901) and Milwaukee defeated Seattle, 12-0, on April 3, 1999 (sellout crowd of 11,616).

Oakland will make its eighth all-time appearance in Las Vegas (six previous BLW visits: 1994, 1997, 2000, 2015, 2020, 2023). The Athletics also played the first six games of the 1996 Major League Baseball season (April 1, 3-7) at Cashman Field due to construction delays in their home stadium. The games marked the first time ever that an MLB season opener was held at a minor league park.

The Athletics will be making their third appearance at Las Vegas Ballpark for BLW. Oakland appeared in the inaugural Las Vegas Ballpark BLW in 2020. The A's defeated Cleveland twice: 8-6 on February 29 before a crowd of 8,159 and 8-5 on March 1 (7,521). In 2023, the Cincinnati Reds defeated Oakland twice: 10-9, on March 4 before a sellout crowd of 8,805 and, 12-4, on March 5 before a crowd of 8,024.

The Athletics, under manager Mark Kotsay, compiled an overall record of 50-112 (.309) in 2023 in the American League West Division.

The Aviators welcome their Major League affiliate to the Silver State for Big League Weekend. The 2023 Aviators, under PCL manager of the Year Fran Riordan, compiled an overall record of 75-74 (.503) and finished in third place in the West Division.

In 2023, 24 players from Triple-A Las Vegas were promoted to the Athletics, who began the season in the minor leagues and 11 of those players made their major league debuts. Most notable players included: JJ Bleday (OF), Joe Boyle (RHP), Lawrence Butler (OF), Zack Gelof (INF), Luis Medina (RHP), Mason Miller (RHP), Tyler Soderstrom (C/INF).

Catcher Shea Langeliers appeared in 135 games for Oakland in 2023 and batted .205 (92-for-448) with 45 extra-base hits (19 doubles, 4 triples, 22 home runs) and 63 RBI.

Outfielder Brent Rooker, 2023 American League All-Star, appeared in 137 games for Oakland and batted .246 (114-for-463) with 51 extra-base hits (20 doubles, one triple, 30 home runs) and 69 RBI. He led the Athletics in games played, at-bats, home runs, RBI, extra-base hits and total bases (226).

Outfielder Esteury Ruiz appeared in 132 games for Oakland in 2023 and batted .254 (114-for-449) with 30 extra-base hits (24 doubles, one triple, five home runs), 47 RBI and 67 stolen bases (led American League) in 80 attempts. Ruiz set an A.L. rookie record for most stolen bases in a single season. Cleveland outfielder Kenny Lofton recorded 66 stolen bases in 1992. Atlanta outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. led Major League Baseball in 2023 with 73 stolen bases.

Right-hander Paul Blackburn appeared in 21 games (started 20) and posted a 4-7 record with a 4.43 ERA. He allowed 117 hits and struck out 104 batters in 103.2 innings pitched.

Left-hander JP Sears appeared in 32 games (all starts) for Oakland in 2023 and posted a 5-14 record with a 4.54 ERA. He allowed 165 hits and struck out 161 batters in 172.1 innings pitched. He led the Athletics in starts, innings pitched and strikeouts.

The Brewers compiled an overall record of 92-70 (.568) in 2023 and finished in first place in the National League Central Division. Arizona defeated Milwaukee, 2-games-to-0, in the Wild Card Series.

Pat Murphy was officially named the new manager of the Brewers on November 15, 2023 and introduced on November 16.

Infielder Willy Adames appeared in 149 games for Milwaukee in 2023 and batted .217 (120-for-553) with 55 extra-base hits (29 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs) and 80 RBI. He led the Brewers in games played, at-bats, home runs and RBI.

Catcher William Contreras appeared in 141 games for Milwaukee in 2023 and batted. 289 (156-for-540) with 56 extra-base hits (38 doubles, triple, 17 home runs) and 78 RBI. He led the Brewers in hits, doubles (4th in National League), extra-base hits and total bases (247).

Outfielder Christian Yelich appeared in 144 games for Milwaukee in 2023 and batted .278 (153-for-550) with 54 extra-base hits (34 doubles, triple, 19 home runs), 76 RBI and 28 stolen bases in 31 attempts. He led the Brewers in runs scored (106), walks (78) and stolen bases.

Right-hander Corbin Burnes, 2023 National League All-Star, appeared in 32 games (all starts) for Milwaukee and posted a 10-8 record with a 3.39 ERA (6th in N.L.). He allowed 141 hits and struck out 200 batters in 193.2 innings pitched (T-5th in N.L.). He led the Brewers in starts and innings pitched.

Right-hander Freddy Peralta appeared in 30 games (all starts) for Milwaukee in 2023 and posted a 12-10 record with a 3.86 ERA. He allowed 131 hits and struck out 210 batters in 165.2 innings pitched. He led the Brewers in victories and strikeouts (T-5th in N.L.).

Right-hander Devin Williams, 2023 National League All-Star, appeared in 61 games for Milwaukee and posted an 8-3 record with 36 saves (ranked 4th in N.L.) in 40 opportunities and a 1.53 ERA. He allowed 26 hits and struck out 87 batters in 58.2 innings pitched.

The Aviators will open their 41st season (1983-2023) in the Silver State against intrastate rival, the Reno Aces, Triple-A affiliate of the 2023 National League Champions Arizona Diamondbacks, on Friday, March 29 at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The Aviators recorded back-to-back seasons of 500,000+ in home attendance in 2023. In 74 dates, Las Vegas total was 506,047 for an average of 6,838 with 17 sellouts. In four seasons at Las Vegas Ballpark (2019, 2021-23), the Aviators have recorded 81 sellouts.

2024 Las Vegas Aviators season ticket and group hospitality packages are available by calling the Aviators administrative offices at (702) 943-7200 or emailing [email protected].

Official licensed Aviators team merchandise is available on the "Team Shop" section of the website at www.aviatorslv.com.

