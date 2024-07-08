2024-2025 Group Tickets on Sale Now

July 8, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







The 2024-2025 season is just around the corner! Group tickets are now on sale through our front office staff. Group tickets are sponsored by CBIZ.

We invite any and all groups to attend a game this season. Groups must have a minimum of 10 people and order through our office at least 24 hours before the game. Discounted group tickets are not available through the box office.

Groups get their name on the videoboard

Discounted price per ticket compared to the box office or online (View prices)

Option to add on food vouchers or parking (while supplies last)

Guaranteed to sit together

Option to set up a link online for a completely digital experience with ordering, payment, and ticket delivery

Mark Your Calendars for these Special Group Event Dates:

January 17-18 - Mite Invitational (8U Jamboree Tournament)

February 8 - Scout Night

March 1 - Youth Sports Night

T.B.D. - Blue vs. White Scrimmage

