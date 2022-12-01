2023 Season Tickets on Sale Now

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - Season ticket packages are on sale now for the 2023 season at Historic Bosse Field with the Evansville Otters.

Brand new season ticket benefits headline this year's offerings. Full-season ticket holders who are paid in full by March 1st will receive the following limited edition Otters merchandise:

- General admission full-season tickets - limited edition hat

- Premium field box full-season tickets - limited edition hat, limited edition shirt

- VIP full-season ticket holders - limited edition hat, limited edition shirt, limited edition tumbler

Full-season tickets start at $200 per seat and half-season ticket packages start at just $105. Full and half-season tickets are available in VIP, Premium Field Box and General Admission seating areas. Premium Field Box and VIP tickets include in-seat wait service.

For a full season, fans can enjoy all 2023 Otters' home games at Bosse Field with savings of up to 25 percent off single-game pricing.

Half-season tickets offer fans an opportunity to enjoy savings on half of the regular season home games.

For more information on benefits and pricing details or to order your season tickets today, stop by the Evansville Otters front office or over the phone by calling (812) 435-8686.

There's no place like Bosse Field, so do not wait and get your season ticket packages now!

Group and single-game tickets will go on sale in the Spring.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

