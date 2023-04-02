2023 Biloxi Shuckers Initial Roster Announced

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers, Double-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, announced their initial roster for the 2023 season today. The Shuckers open their eighth season on Friday, April 7 against the Mississippi Braves at Trustmark Park, but fans can get their first look at the new roster during an exhibition game on Wednesday, April 5 as the Shuckers host Pearl River CC at MGM Park. The roster includes seven MLB Pipeline Brewers' Top-30 prospects; Jackson Chourio (No. 1), Jeferson Quero (No. 6), Tyler Black (No. 8), Abner Uribe (No. 12), Carlos Rodriguez (No. 13), Felix Valerio (No. 19) and Freddy Zamora (No. 24).

Along with being named the top Brewers' prospect, Chourio is currently the third-ranked overall prospect by Baseball America after being named the 2022 Brewers' Minor League Player of the Year. He's joined by the 2022 Brewers' Minor League Pitcher of the Year, Carlos Rodriguez. Rodriguez earned the honor after a 3.01 ERA in 107.2 innings during his first professional season.

20 different players on the initial roster made at least one appearance in Biloxi last year, including Brandon Knarr, who led the Brewers system with 152 strikeouts in 2022. Isaac Collins, Christian Mejias, Tobias Myers, Lamar Sparks, Adam Seminaris and Justin Yeager are set to make their Brewers organizational debuts with Biloxi. The full roster breakdown can be found below.

Pitchers (15): Robbie Baker, Nick Bennett, Harold Chirino, Justin Jarvis, Brandon Knarr, James Meeker, Christian Mejias, Ryan Middendorf, Tobias Myers, Carlos Rodriguez, Adam Seminaris, T.J. Shook, Abner Uribe, Zach Vennaro, Justin Yeager

Catchers (4): Wes Clarke, Nick Kahle, Jason Lopez, Jeferson Quero

Infielders (7): Tyler Black, Noah Campbell, Isaac Collins, Ethan Murray, Felix Valerio, Zavier Warren, Freddy Zamora

Outfielders (4): Jackson Chourio, Tristen Lutz, Carlos Rodriguez, Lamar Sparks

Manager Mike Guerrero returns to the helm for his seventh season with the Shuckers, and 23rd with the Brewers organization. He'll be joined by Chuckie Caufield, who enters his sixth season with the Shuckers, and third as the hitting coach. Joining the duo on the staff will be pitching coach Will Schierholz, bench coach Nick Stanley, bullpen coach Josh Spence, development coach Christian Correa, strength and conditioning specialist Grant Kastelan, athletic trainer Andrew Staehling and assistant athletic trainer Tanner Bos.

Individual tickets, group outings, Shuck Nation memberships and Flex Plans for the 2023 Biloxi Shuckers season are available now by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com. The Shuckers begin the 2023 season on April 7 at Trustmark Park against the Mississippi Braves before their home opener on April 11 at 6:35 p.m. against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at MGM Park.

