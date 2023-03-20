2023 Big League Weekend Recaps

The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, hosted two Big League Weekends at Las Vegas Ballpark®. The following are the recaps for the four games between the Cincinnati Reds vs. Oakland Athletics on Saturday-Sunday, March 4-5 and Colorado Rockies vs. Kansas City Royals on Saturday-Sunday, March 18-19. The four games had a total attendance of 32,552!

Cincinnati 10, Oakland 9 (Saturday, March 4):

The Cincinnati Reds defeated the Oakland Athletics, 10-9, in game one of the Big League Weekend two-game Spring Training series before a sellout crowd of 8,805 at Las Vegas Ballpark. The game was televised by Bally Sports Ohio.

The Athletics, trailing 8-6, took the lead 9-8 in the seventh inning on a three-run home run to center field by first baseman Kevin Cron (1-for-1).

The Reds then rallied for two runs in the top of the ninth inning to take a 10-9 lead. Left fielder Nick Plummer delivered an RBI single and right fielder Nick Martini then added an RBI triple.

Oakland center fielder JJ Bleday was 3-for-4, walk, two runs scored; left fielder Seth Brown was 2-for-3, two doubles, RBI, run scored and second baseman Jordan Diaz was 2-for-3, double, 3 RBI.

Cincinnati third baseman Spencer Steer was 3-for-3, double, solo home run, three runs scored and right fielder Jake Fraley was 2-for-4, RBI, run scored.

Cincinnati 12, Oakland 4 (Sunday, March 5):

The Cincinnati Reds defeated the Oakland Athletics, 12-4, in the finale of the Big League Weekend Spring Training two-game series before a crowd of 8,024 at Las Vegas Ballpark. The game was televised by Bally Sports Ohio.

The total attendance for the two-game series at Las Vegas Ballpark was 16,829.

Cincinnati built a 6-0 lead after 1 Â½ innings and recorded 13 hits. Center fielder Michael Siani was 2-for-3, walk, RBI, two runs scored; right fielder Jake Fraley was 1-for-1, 2 RBI, three walks, run scored and left fielder TJ Friedl was 2-for-3, walk, 2 RBI.

Oakland scored a solo run in the seventh inning and three runs in the eighth. Center fielder Cristian Pache was 3-for-5; right fielder Lawrence Butler was 2-for-3, walk, RBI, run scored and second baseman Zack Gelof was 2-for-4, double, run scored.

Reds starting left-hander Nick Lodolo pitched 3.0 scoreless innings and allowed 2 hits, walked 1 and struck out 4.

Kansas City 8, Colorado 5 (Saturday, March 18):

The Kansas City Royals defeated the Colorado Rockies, 8-5, in the opener of the Big League Weekend Part 2 Spring Training, two-game series before a crowd of 7,982 at Las Vegas Ballpark. The game was televised by AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and Bally Sports Kansas City.

Kansas City built a 4-0 lead after 1 Â½ innings and then scored four runs in the fifth inning to increase the lead to 8-1.

Royals center fielder Kyle Isbel, who played three seasons at UNLV (2016-18), was 2-for-3, double, 2 RBI, run scored. Shortstop Clay Dungan was 2-for-2 with two doubles, RBI, two runs scored and left fielder Franmil Reyes (1-for-2, walk, two runs scored) hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning.

Kansas City right-hander Jackson Kowar recorded the victory. He pitched 3.0 innings and allowed 3 hits, 1 run, issued no walks and struck out 5 on 50 pitches (41 strikes).

Colorado designated hitter Nolan Jones was 2-for-5, double, 2 RBI; shortstop Ezequiel Tovar was 2-for-3 and left fielder Zac Veen was 2-for-3, run scored.

Colorado 7, Kansas City 0 (Sunday, March 19):

The Colorado Rockies defeated the Kansas City Royals, 7-0, in the finale of the Big League Weekend Part 2, Spring Training two-game series in a rain-shortened contest after 5 Â½ innings at Las Vegas Ballpark, before a crowd of 7,741.

The two-day series had a total attendance of 15,723. The series was split as the Royals defeated the Rockies, 8-5, on Saturday.

Colorado scored two runs each in the second and third innings to take a 4-0 lead.

Rockies third baseman Elehuris Montero was 3-for-3, HR, 2 RBI, two runs scored; catcher Brian Serven was 2-for-3, double; first baseman Michael Toglia was 1-for-3, HR, 3 RBI and designated hitter Kris Bryant was 1-for-2, walk, run scored.

Rockies right hander German Marquez recorded the victory with 5.0 shutout innings. He allowed 6 hits, walked 1 and struck out 4 on 68 pitches (46 strikes).

Kansas City center fielder Kyle Isbel, who played three seasons at UNLV (2016-18), was 1-for-2.

The Aviators will open the 2023 Pacific Coast League campaign and the 40th Anniversary season in the Silver State in Reno on Friday, March 31 against the Aces (three-game series through April 2).

Las Vegas' home opener will be on Tuesday, April 4 against the Oklahoma City Dodgers at 7:05 p.m. at Las Vegas Ballpark.

