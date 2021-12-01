2022 Trash Pandas Single Game Ticket Vouchers on Sale Now

Rocket City Trash Pandas single game ticket vouchers for the 2022 season are now on sale, both online and in person at both the Wicks Family Foundation Ticket Office at Toyota Field and the Trash Pandas Emporium at Bridge Street Town Centre.

"This holiday season, we are excited to give our loyal fans the opportunity to purchase single game vouchers ahead of the 2022 season," Trash Pandas General Manager Garrett Fahrmann said. "They are the same price as a single game ticket, but with the flexibility of picking which game you want to attend."

Each ticket voucher costs $17.44 ($16 plus taxes) and includes one box seat (Section 1-18) for any Trash Pandas home game, subject to availability, at Toyota Field during the 2022 season, excluding Opening Day against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Tuesday, April 12.

Vouchers can be redeemed online or in-person at the Wicks Family Foundation Ticket Office once single game tickets go on sale in early 2022. Full details of single game tickets will be released in the coming weeks.

Single game vouchers are not eligible for refunds or exchanges and specific seats are not guaranteed. In the event box seats are sold out for a certain game, vouchers can be used for general admission or berm tickets, subject to availability.

If a voucher is redeemed for tickets to a game that is ultimately postponed, the tickets can be exchanged for tickets of equal or lesser value for a later home game during the 2022 season.

The Trash Pandas begin the second season in franchise history on Friday, April 8 at Birmingham before the home opener at Toyota Field against Pensacola on April 12. For more information or other questions, contact the ticket office at (256) 325-1403.

