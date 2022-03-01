2022 National Anthem Auditions Set

March 1, 2022 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Birmingham Barons News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Birmingham Barons will host national anthem auditions at Regions Field on Wednesday, March 9th from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Performers may enter through the main gates on 14th St. South. All interested performers are asked to give their best a cappella rendition of the national anthem for the opportunity to sing prior to a Barons home game during the 2022 season.

Candidates will need to complete a registration form here prior to the audition date. Time slots are available in five minute increments and are on a first come, first served basis and only those with a designated slot will be permitted to audition. Please do not call or email the front office to set up an audition time. Performers should plan to arrive 15 minutes early to their selected slot.

If selected to perform, singers will be contacted to select a performance date. Individual singers will receive four complimentary tickets to the game of their performance. Groups who perform the anthem will receive four complimentary tickets in addition to a group discount for the remaining members.

Performers that are unavailable March 9th, or would prefer to submit an audio recording, may send audio files to DeAnna Scarpelli at dscarpelli@barons.com.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from March 1, 2022

2022 National Anthem Auditions Set - Birmingham Barons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.