2022 M-Braves Season Unaffected by MLB Work Stoppage
March 1, 2022 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Mississippi Braves News Release
PEARL - The 2022 Minor League season and Mississippi Braves' business operations will be unaffected by this lockout. Our club will continue planning for Opening Day and the rest of the 2022 season.
Players who are not on the 40-man roster of their Major League club and who are not signed to a Major League contract are not affected by the work stoppage and are expected to be in uniform at the start of spring training in 2022.
Opening Day for the M-Braves is Friday, April 8th vs. Montgomery at 6:35 pm. Season Tickets, Group Outings, and Sponsorship Opportunities are now available by calling 888-BRAVES4 or visiting mississippibraves.com.
• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...
Double-A South League Stories from March 1, 2022
- 2022 M-Braves Season Unaffected by MLB Work Stoppage - Mississippi Braves
- 2022 National Anthem Auditions Set - Birmingham Barons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Mississippi Braves Stories
- 2022 M-Braves Season Unaffected by MLB Work Stoppage
- Atlanta Braves Announce New-Look M-Braves Coaching Staff in 2022
- Trustmark Park to Host World Champions Trophy Tour Presented by Truist on Friday, May 6
- Braves Bookworms Reading Program Returns for 2022
- M-Braves to Host Job Fair on Saturday, January 29th