2022 M-Braves Season Unaffected by MLB Work Stoppage

March 1, 2022 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Mississippi Braves News Release







PEARL - The 2022 Minor League season and Mississippi Braves' business operations will be unaffected by this lockout. Our club will continue planning for Opening Day and the rest of the 2022 season.

Players who are not on the 40-man roster of their Major League club and who are not signed to a Major League contract are not affected by the work stoppage and are expected to be in uniform at the start of spring training in 2022.

Opening Day for the M-Braves is Friday, April 8th vs. Montgomery at 6:35 pm. Season Tickets, Group Outings, and Sponsorship Opportunities are now available by calling 888-BRAVES4 or visiting mississippibraves.com.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from March 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.