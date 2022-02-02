2022 Birmingham Barons Coaching Staff Announced

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Chicago White Sox announced earlier today that Justin Jirschele will be returning as the Barons manager for the 2022 season. Also returning to Birmingham are Pitching Coach, Richard Dotson; Performance Coach, George Timke; and Athletic Trainer, Hyeon Kim. Newcomer Charlie Romero will join the coaching staff this season, replacing Cameron Seitzer as Hitting Coach.

"We are thrilled to welcome back Justin Jirschele as manager and the entire coaching staff as we prepare for the 2022 season," said Barons General Manager, Jonathan Nelson. "Over the years we have been fortunate to not only have some of the highest rated Chicago White Sox prospects but also fun, exciting competitive teams that have entertained our fans at Regions Field. We look forward to continuing the tradition and fun at Regions Field in 2022!"

Jirschele, 31, is set to begin his fifth season as a manager in the Chicago White Sox organization and second with the Birmingham Barons. Jirschele and the Barons ended the 2021 season at the top of the Double-A South North Division with a 62-56 record, the first winning record since 2013, when Jirschele himself was still a player in the White Sox system. Jirschele's managerial experience dates back to 2017, beginning with the Kannapolis Intimidators (now Cannon Ballers) who finished that season with a record of 68-69 as the Southern Atlantic League North Division champions. That season was followed by another playoff appearance in 2018 under Jirschele. In 2019, he was promoted to the Winston Salem Dash, ending the year with a 72-61 record.

Originally from Clintonville, Wisconsin, Jirschele's career in the White Sox organization began as a player in 2012 when he was signed as an undrafted free agent. Between 2012 and 2015, he had stints with all five White Sox affiliates, wearing the Barons uniform in 2015 through four games, recording two hits and two walks. He ended his minor league career as a player with a .272 AVG, 172 hits, 70 RBIs, and 52 walks.

Charlie Romero, 55, joins the Barons coaching staff as the Hitting Coach for the first time after spending the 2021 season with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. Romero was initially slated to be the Barons hitting coach in 2020 before the canceled season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He joined the White Sox organization as the DSL White Sox assistant hitting coach in 2019. As a player, he spent time in the minor league systems of the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Angels between 1985 and 1990 before starting his managerial career with the DSL Angels in 1995. In addition to his MLB-affiliated coaching background, Romero also has extensive experience as a coach in the winter Dominican league.

Richard Dotson, 63, begins his seventh season with the Barons as Pitching Coach. He began his playing career in 1977 with the California Angels before being traded into the White Sox system that same year. Across 12 seasons and 295 starts, the right hander recorded a 4.23 ERA and 1.413 WHIP. His coaching career began in 2002 with the Bristol and Great Falls White Sox before joining the Barons staff in 2005 until 2007. He then spent 2008-2017 with the Charlotte Knights before returning to Birmingham in 2018.

Hyeon Kim, 36, returns for his second season with the Barons and fourth in the White Sox organization as an Athletic Trainer. He has worked for several years as a trainer and received a B.S. in Athletic Training from Troy University and his master's in kinesiology and exercise science from Auburn University at Montgomery.

George Timke, 40, also joins the Barons for his second season as Performance Coach and ninth overall in the White Sox system, previously acting as the strength and conditioning coach for the Winston Salem Dash. He has also worked in the Kansas City Royals organization as a strength and conditioning coach and received a B.S. in Sport Management: Wellness and Fitness from California University of Pennsylvania.

