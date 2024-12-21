2021 USL Coach of the Year Neill Collins Named Republic FC Head Coach

Republic FC announced today that Neill Collins has been named as the Indomitable Club's fifth head coach and is set to lead the club beginning with the 2025 season. Per club policy, the terms of the contract were not disclosed.

"We are delighted to welcome Neill and his family to Sacramento," said Republic FC President and General Manager Todd Dunivant. "His history of success in USL, combined with a steady demeanor and well-respected reputation, align with our pursuit of championship hardware. Neill is a proven winner, a fantastic leader, and we have no doubts he is the right man to lead our club forward."

"I first of all would like to thank Todd and Kevin for this fantastic opportunity to join Sacramento Republic. I aim to repay that faith by working hard every day to bring success to for everyone associated with the club," said newly appointed Head Coach Neill Collins. "Sacramento have been one of the most consistently successful teams in the USL for the past few years and I can't wait to help build on that platform. I am well aware that Sacramento Republic is more than just what happens on the pitch and I look forward to being part of the community and creating special memories for our fans."

Collins is one of the all-time winningest head coaches in USL Championship history, fifth overall with a record of 94 wins, 42 losses, and 34 draws in six seasons with the Tampa Bay Rowdies. After ending his playing career in Tampa, Neill began his coaching career immediately for the Floridian club and quickly found an upward trajectory.

After reaching the playoffs in 2019, the Rowdies would go on a dominant multi-season run, reaching three straight Eastern Conference Finals and claiming the Eastern Conference title in 2020 and 2021.

He was awarded the 2021 USL Championship Coach of the Year after leading Tampa Bay to the best regular-season record with 23 wins and 71 points, one of the best single-season performances in league history. During the Players' Shield Campaign, the Rowdies posted a nine-game win streak and had held opponents scoreless for 891 consecutive minutes, the longest-ever shutout stretch in USL Championship. They would go on to reach the playoffs for a fifth straight year in 2022 after a 73-goal regular season campaign.

During his time in Tampa Bay, players under the direction of Collins experienced tremendous success. The team accolades would include 6 All-League First Team Selections, 3 All-League Second Team Selections, the 2022 USL Championship Player of the Year, a two-time Defender of the Year, as well as the Goalkeeper of the Year and Golden Glove winner. In four separate seasons, Collins' side finished the season with a goal differential of 20 or more, including a +40 goal differential in 2022 - the third largest in league history.

After going undefeated in 15 of the first 20 games of the 2023 USL Championship season, Collins departed Tampa Bay to return to the United Kingdom as the Manager for EFL League One side Barnsley FC (24-15-13). Earlier this year, he made the move to the Scottish Championship to lead Raith Rovers FC.

As a player, Collins amassed 598 appearances, with 35 goals and seven assists. He featured for some of the biggest clubs in Europe, with stints in Premier League, EFL Championship, and EFL League One for Sunderland AFC (2004-2005), Wolves (2006-2008), Leeds United (2009-2010), and Sheffield United (2011-2016). He won three EFL Championship titles and in the 2009-2010 season helped Leeds earn promotion from League One to Championship. He made the jump across the pond to play for Tampa Bay Rowdies in 2016 - then playing in the NASL - and made the move to USL Championship with the club in 2017.

