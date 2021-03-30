2021 Coaching Staff Announced

March 30, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release







The Miami Marlins announced their Double-A minor league coaching staff assignments for the 2021 season on Monday. Kevin Randel will lead Pensacola as the team's manager after spending the 2019 season at the helm for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

Randel began his managerial career in the Marlins organization in 2015, where he managed the Class-A Greensboro Grasshoppers for the 2015 and 2016 seasons. Randel went on to lead the High-A Jupiter Hammerheads for two years before making the move to Jacksonville in 2019. Prior to Randel's managerial career, he served as hitting coach with Greensboro from 2010-2011 and the Jacksonville Suns (AA) from 2012-2014.

Randel was drafted by the Marlins in the 13th round of the 2002 MLB Draft and played eight seasons as an infielder in the Minors from 2002-2009. During his playing career, Randel reached the Triple-A level and held a career .267 batting average with 83 home runs in 824 games.

Joining Randel's staff will be pitching coach Tim Norton. Norton was selected by the New York Yankees in the seventh round of the 2006 MLB Draft out of Connecticut. Norton pitched in the Minors from 2006-2011 and posted a 2.41 ERA in 85 appearances. After Norton's playing career concluded, he stayed within the Yankees organization as a coach from 2013-2019, with stops at the GCL Yankees (R), Staten Island Yankees (A), Charleston RiverDogs (A), Tampa Yankees (A+) and Trenton Thunder (AA). In 2020, Norton was set to be the pitching coach of the Rocket City Trash Pandas (AA) in the Angels organization prior to the cancelation of the season.

Scott Seabol joins the Blue Wahoos as the team's hitting coach. Seabol held the same position with the Pulaski Yankees in 2017 and 2019 and the Charleston RiverDogs in 2018. Under his tutelage, Pulaski hitters led the Appalachian League in home runs in 2019. He was scheduled to be the hitting coach for Jacksonville in 2020.

As a player, Seabol was selected in the 88th round of the 1996 draft by the Yankees. He played 14 professional seasons as an infielder, reaching the Major Leagues with New York in 2001 and St. Louis in 2005. In total, he played 60 games at the MLB level and 1,177 games in the Minor Leagues as well as spending three seasons playing internationally.

Defensive coach Jose Ceballos joins the Blue Wahoos in his eighth season as a coach with the Marlins organization. Ceballos began his coaching career with Greensboro in 2014, spending two seasons with the Grasshoppers. He spent 2016 in Jupiter before coaching in Jacksonville from 2017-2020.

Prior to his coaching career, Ceballos was a catcher in the Marlins system from 2007-2013. He played 211 Minor League games and reached Double-A.

The Blue Wahoos training staff will consist of strength and conditioning coach Amanda Sartoris and athletic trainer Jason Roberts.

Sartoris becomes the first woman to hold a coaching position with the Blue Wahoos. She previously worked with the Class-A Clinton LumberKings in 2019 and was set to join Jacksonville in 2020. Prior to her time in Minor League Baseball, she worked for IMG Academy in Bradenton from 2016-2018 and was the Director of Strength and Conditioning at Salem University from 2018-2019. Sartoris received her Bachelor's Degree in Kinesiology and Exercise Science from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville and her Master's from Illinois State.

Roberts has spent the past 13 seasons as an athletic trainer in the Rangers system. After spending 2007-2008 in Double-A and 2009-2015 in Triple-A, Roberts worked as the Rangers Medical Coordinator from 2015-2019. In 2014, Roberts was named Pacific Coast Athletic Trainer of the Year with the Triple-A Round Rock Express. Prior to his time in the Rangers system, he spent four years with the Los Angeles Dodgers organization. Roberts is a native of Canberra, Australia and pitched at Middle Tennessee State University and in the Australian Professional League.

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos will begin their season on May 4 on the road against the Mississippi Braves before playing their home opener on May 11 against the Birmingham Barons. Information on ticket availability will be released leading up to the season as COVID-19 ballpark safety and capacity guidelines become available.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from March 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.