When the Vancouver Canadians Baseball Club, led by Jake Kerr, Jeff Mooney, and Andy Dunn set out to develop our Foundation, the goal was simple; help as many of our local youth find self-confidence, hope, improved health, and a skill set that will help not just on a baseball diamond, but in life.

What began simply as a vision to provide underprivileged youth with an opportunity has now become much more. The Vancouver Canadians Baseball Foundation (VCBF) has already begun the process of helping local children grow into student/athletes who can now focus on succeeding instead of concerning themselves with elements that are usually out of their control.

From helping a young child onto a baseball diamond perhaps for the first time, right through to helping a bright-minded student find a way to continue their post-secondary education, the Vancouver Canadians Baseball Foundation is committed to our community and wants to ensure that your involvement helps redefine a child's perspective about life both on and off the field.

We have switched to a virtual fundraising platform for 2021, during January 25 -29, 2021 known as 'Beyond The Nat Week'. Throughout the week we will be sharing both Franchise and Foundation updates from Canadians ownership -- Jake Kerr and Jeff Mooney on canadiansbaseball.com and official social media platforms.

Starting at 11 a.m. PST the #BeyondTheNat virtual silent auction will be LIVE! Click HERE to view Silent Auction items. The auction will close on Friday, January 29th at 12 p.m. PST.

Looking for ways to support the Vancouver Canadians Baseball Foundation? The following initiatives during Beyond The Nat Week are ways to support the Vancouver Canadians Baseball Foundation:

50/50 Raffle

Silent Auction

Authentic Rawlings Jersey Sale

C's Branded Merchandise

Direct Donations

