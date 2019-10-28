2020 Season Tickets on Sale Now

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Season tickets for the 16th season of West Virginia Power baseball are on sale now, the club announced Monday afternoon. Fans can purchase full and partial 2020 season ticket packages online or by calling the Power at 304-344-2287.

As was the case in 2019, fans can buy a full 70-game season ticket package for $450, or opt to secure a 25-game selection for $200. The full season option provides fans with a 20% discount than if they were to purchase each of those 70 games individually throughout the season.

Season ticket holders are privy to a wealth of benefits for the 2020 season, including access to the VIP Early Admission Gate behind home plate a full 30 minutes before the designated gates opening time for all regular patrons.

Additionally, fans will receive a season ticket holder benefit book with more than $150 worth of value, the opportunity to attend several season ticket holder events, a personal account representative solely responsible for managing their tickets and exchanges, a discount at The Power Outlet and more!

Be sure to secure your season tickets for the 2020 season today by calling the Power at 304-344-BATS or visiting www.wvpower.com.

