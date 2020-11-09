2020 Granite State Baseball Dinner Goes Virtual November 21

Manchester, N.H. - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) will host a virtual edition of the Granite State Baseball Dinner at 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 21 in a continued effort to raise funds for the Children's Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock and the Fisher Cats Foundation. Over $1.75 million has been donated as part of this event since 2007.

Presented by Northeast Delta Dental, the event will be broadcast on Facebook Live from the state-of-the-art studio at Events United in Derry, NH. Events United has hosted a number of high-profile events despite the challenges of 2020, including the Dropkick Murphy's "Streaming Up From Boston" St. Patrick's Day Concert.

A group of baseball celebrities will attend remotely and participate in the annual question & answer session, including Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen, Blue Jays coach John Schneider, and Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Oliver Drake. Red Sox greats like Bernie Carbo, Oil Can Boyd, Luis Tiant and Dick Drago will also be on hand, along with two legends of women's professional baseball: Lois Youngen and Sue Zipay. Viewers can submit questions in the Facebook Live comment section.

"We're proud to continue the Granite State Baseball Dinner tradition, regardless of how many obstacles this year has thrown at us," said Fisher Cats President Mike Ramshaw. "Supporting our community means everything to this organization, and we're committed to raising funds for these worthy charities any way we can."

Five Ways to Donate

1. Pack the Park for Kids

Starting today and continuing through the end of the Baseball Dinner, the Fisher Cats begin a mission to virtually Pack the Park for Kids. A $10 donation at NHFisherCats.com will digitally mark off one of the 6,500 seats at Delta Dental Stadium, and add to the $1.75 million that has been donated as part of the event since 2007.

2. Sponsorship Opportunities

Several elements of the broadcast are available for sponsorship, including the VIP reception, question & answer session, video commercials, and more. Click here to view the full sponsorship form.

3. Online Silent Auction

The annual silent auction returns at NHFisherCats.com, featuring sports memorabilia like a Rafael Devers autographed baseball, and priceless experiences like private batting practice at Delta Dental Stadium with an overnight stay at the Hilton Garden Inn.

4. Online 50/50 Raffle

It's a ballpark tradition in digital form -- every donation adds to the grand total, with a raffle drawing at the end of the night. Half of the funds go to CHaD and the Fisher Cats Foundation, and the other half go to one lucky winner.

5. Dinner Packages, Delivered!

It wouldn't be the Granite State Baseball Dinner without a delicious meal. Celebrations Catering will offer home deliveries of family dinners, bottled wine, charcuterie boards, and more to enjoy during the show. All proceeds will benefit CHaD and the Fisher Cats Foundation.

Baseball Celebrities

Danny Jansen is the starting catcher for the Toronto Blue Jays, who enjoyed a breakout season with the Fisher Cats in 2017. Previously known as a defensive specialist, Jansen hit .323 and earned a spot in the Eastern League All-Star Game in New Hampshire. Just over a year later, he was suiting up for the Blue Jays, and began his MLB career with a six-game hitting streak.

John Schneider led the vaunted 2018 Fisher Cats to an Eastern League Championship as the youngest manager in team history. The following year, he joined Fisher Cats All-Stars Bo Bichette, Cavan Biggio, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in Toronto as a Major League Coach with the Blue Jays.

Worcester, MA native Oliver Drake earned a spot on the Tampa Bay Rays playoff roster during their run to the World Series this season. The former US Naval Academy pitcher kept the Yankees off the board during a strong inning of relief in the ALDS.

Luis Tiant, affectionately known as 'El Tiante', was one of the most dominant, durable pitchers of his generation. Over 19 seasons, he dazzled lineups with his overpowering stuff and unique, back-to-the-hitter wind-ups. A three-time All-Star, he shined for the Red Sox from 1971-78, perhaps making his biggest impact for the 1975 American League Champions.

In Game 6 of the 1975 World Series, Bernie Carbo hit one of the most memorable home runs in Red Sox history. Facing elimination and a three-run deficit in the bottom of the eighth inning, Carbo was brought in to pinch hit with two on and two out. He drilled a game-tying blast to center field, and the Red Sox eventually prevailed in the 12th inning on a Carlton Fisk homer.

Dennis Ray "Oil Can" Boyd pitched for the Boston Red Sox (1982-89), Montreal Expos (1990-91) and Texas Rangers (1991) during his 10-year career. He won a career-high 16 games during the Red Sox 1986 American League Championship season, and started Game 3 of the World Series against the Mets.

Dick Drago spent 13 years in the major leagues as a pitcher for the Red Sox, Royals, Angels, Mariners, and Orioles, and pitched in the iconic 1975 Red Sox - Reds World Series.

Sue Parsons Zipay of Hingham, MA played for the Rockford Peaches of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League in the 1950s. She is the Founder and President of American Girls Baseball, which develops, manages, and promotes training and instructional programs for girls and women in the game of baseball.

Lois Youngen spent four years in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, catching a perfect game with the South Bend Blue Sox in 1953. Lois Youngen Ball Field in West Eugene, OR is named after her.

The primary beneficiary of the Granite State Baseball Dinner is the Children's Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock (CHaD). CHaD, New Hampshire's comprehensive, full-service children's hospital, is committed to providing outstanding compassionate care for children and their families. Offering primary, specialty, and tertiary care to the children of New Hampshire, Vermont, and beyond, their focus includes keeping all kids healthy and safe.

In addition to raising valuable funds for the Children's Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock, the donation total will help fund the Fisher Cats Foundation Scholarship program, which provides $2,500 college scholarships to 12 student-athletes every season.

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats established the Fisher Cats Foundation to be a catalyst for the betterment of communities statewide by supporting youth programs that encourage education and promote healthy living. Through the generous support of players, employees, sponsors, and fans, the Fisher Cats Foundation continuously works to make a positive impact throughout New Hampshire and north-central Massachusetts. As the primary funding source for the team's philanthropy, the Fisher Cats Foundation supports a wide variety of non-profit organizations and coordinates several fundraising programs and events. Since its inception in 2006, the Foundation and the Fisher Cats have provided more than $5.7 million in monetary and in-kind donations to thousands of non-profit organizations.

For more information about the charitable Granite State Baseball Dinner, presented by Northeast Delta Dental, please call the Box Office at (603) 641-2005 or visit nhfishercats.com.

