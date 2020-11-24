2020 Giants in the Community Report

SAN JOSE, CA- The San Jose Giants released today their 2020 Community Report. In unprecedented circumstances, this year's report highlights the organization's creative success and community involvement throughout the COVID-19 pandemic that resulted in 166 events despite the absence of baseball.

"As we look towards brighter days and the return of baseball sounds echoing through Excite Ballpark, I hope this report brings a communal sense of pride in what we can accomplish together when the odds are against us," said Daniel Orum, San Jose Giants President and CEO. "We look forward to seeing you out in the community and cannot wait to welcome you all back to the ballpark when baseball returns."

The 2020 Community Report demonstrates the club's activity in the community and overall pledge to giving back both inside and outside the stadium's gates. Highlights of the report include the organization's involvement with Bay Area SHiP Kits, information on successful fundraising efforts to support both Frontline Workers battling the pandemic and the Northern California Fires, as well as never-before-seen events and opportunities at the ballpark without Giants games being played. For the complete 2020 San Jose Giants Community Report, click on the link below.

For more information on the San Jose Giants and how to get your organization involved next season, call 408.297.1435 or visit sjgiants.com.

