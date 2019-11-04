2020 Blue Wahoos Group Outings Now Available

November 4, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release





2020 Blue Wahoos Group Outings dates are available now! Bring your group of 25+ to the ballpark next season and save big while enjoying exclusive benefits for you and your friends! Click the photo above to learn about our Groups packages or scroll down to see our most popular outings!

Turn a game at Blue Wahoos Stadium into a party for you and your group by securing a Party Deck for the 2019 season! Enjoy great views of the game and the Pensacola Bay from one of our three Party Deck locations, eat your fill at an exclusive 90-minute buffet, and take home a Blue Wahoos hat for every member of your group!

Knock it out of the park by throwing a Blue Wahoos birthday or team celebration at Blue Wahoos Stadium! We'll craft a special experience for your group and ensure your team or child takes center stage for a party they'll never forget! At a Blue Wahoos birthday party, your child will enjoy a special birthday message on the videoboard, a Happy Birthday sing-a-long on the dugout, a Blue Wahoos gift for every member of the party, a ballpark meal for each party-goer, a visit from Kazoo, and pre-game picnic in the Cox Clubhouse, and more!

Bring your youth team or organization out to Blue Wahoos Stadium for an unforgettable on-field experience with our Field of Dreams Package or High 5 Tunnel Package ! Both packages offer a unique, on-field experience with the Blue Wahoos players, either taking the field with them before the game or high-fiving each as they take the field! Plus, each member of your group will get a ballpark meal and a Blue Wahoos souvenir!

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from November 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.