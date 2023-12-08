2004 World Series Champion Lenny DiNardo to Sign Autographs at Third Annual "Winter Wonderland" at Polar Park this Saturday

WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Red Sox will welcome 2004 World Series champion and popular NESN personality Lenny DiNardo at the third annual "Winter Wonderland" at Polar Park this Saturday, December 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. WooSox '24 tickets for Opening Day and April & May will go on sale Saturday at 10 a.m.

Fans can purchase single game tickets, mini plans, and special-edition ticket packages in the DCU Club during the event. Tickets are also available at the Polar Park Ticket Office, online at WooSox.com, or by calling 508-500-8888. For the first holiday season in WooSox history, fans can give and receive real, gift-wrapped tickets "Under the Tree." Again in 2024, ticket prices begin at $8 and $9.

DiNardo will sign autographs and play live music throughout the free event. Families can take their Christmas card photos with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus in the DCU Club. WooSox mascots Smiley Ball, Woofster the WonderDog, and Roberto the Rocket will also sign autographs and take photos.

While youngsters wait to meet Santa, they can enjoy decorating cookies, making holiday crafts, singing karaoke, and playing games.

New this year, fans can purchase "WooSox Student Spring Packs," which provide a General Admission ticket to 20 home games (Thursdays through Sundays for five homestands) in April and May for just $5 per ticket ($100 total).

Fans can purchase their packages at fevo-enterprise.com/studentspringpack. Tickets will be emailed to students at the beginning of each of the five homestands in April and May.

Holiday shoppers can also choose from two Stocking Stuffer Ticket Packages that will each include two 2024 Opening Day tickets in the Third Base Reserved section. The $50 package includes either a WooSox winter hat or a large mascot plush, and the $100 package comes with a $50 WooSox gift card valid at the Team Store, the Polar Park Ticket Office, or at Polar Park Concessions, as well as the choice of a blanket or three of the following items: a WooSox ornament, a sleeve of three WooSox golf balls, a 3" mascot plush, or a shot glass.

The WooSox encourage fans to bring a toy to "Winter Wonderland" to donate to "Toys for Tots," a program run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve that distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy them gifts for Christmas.

The Polar Park Ticket Office is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The WooSox' home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, April 2, against the Buffalo Bisons (Triple-A, Toronto Blue Jays) at 3:05 p.m.

