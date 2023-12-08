Minor League Baseball and P.R.O.S. Sports Housing Announce Partnership

NEW YORK CITY - Minor League Baseball(tm) (MiLB(tm)) today announced a partnership with P.R.O.S. Sports Housing, a full-service sports housing management system.

The partnership makes P.R.O.S. the "Preferred Team Housing Provider of Minor League Baseball," and provides housing options and management to MiLB Clubs for their teams and players.

In addition to securing the properties where players and coaches reside during the season, P.R.O.S. also provides furnishing, utility set up, orientation, bilingual services, accessible customer service 24 hours a day and damage insurance programs.

"We are pleased to have P.R.O.S. as a preferred partner of Minor League Baseball to continue to ensure that players and coaches have access to quality housing as part of the modernized player development system," said Major League Baseball's Senior Vice President of Minor League Operations and Development, Peter Woodfork.

A woman-owned business headquartered in Phoenix, the staff at P.R.O.S. has over 60 years of experience in the housing industry, with a heavy focus on seasonal leases and arrangements for athletes, teams and leagues. The P.R.O.S. team attended the Baseball Winter Meetings in Nashville this week to discuss housing options for players and coaches as the Preferred Team Housing Provider of Minor League Baseball.

"Partnering with a company like P.R.O.S. is an ideal business-to-business deal for our Player Development system," said Major League Baseball's Senior Vice President of Business Development, Casey Brett. "As a league office we're committed to securing best-in-class service partners for our Clubs and Players alike, and P.R.O.S.'s unmatched leadership and track record in the housing management space make them a perfect fit for our business needs."

"P.R.O.S. Sports Housing was created in response to the sports industry's need for quality, streamlined and managed team housing solutions providing the best environment for peak performance," said Nicolette Hawthorne, CEO and Founder of P.R.O.S. Sports Housing. "We strive to foster a culture of commitment to our clients, our craft, and the communities we operate in, and this partnership is immensely exciting for us! We are thankful for Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball's continued trust and support."

As part of the partnership, P.R.O.S. will donate up to $1 per occupied night to P.I.T.C.H. INitiative, a 501(c)3 nonprofit supporting players and team initiatives in the communities where they play.

