11.8.2025: One Knoxville SC vs. FC Naples - Game Highlights

Published on November 8, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC YouTube Video







Kempes Tekiela scored in the 66th minute to earn Players' Shield winner and No. 1 seed One Knoxville SC a 1-0 victory over No. 4 FC Naples at Covenant Health Park in the Semifinals of the 2025 USL League One Playoffs presented by Terminix, securing the home side's right to host the 2025 USL League One Final.







United Soccer League One Stories from November 8, 2025

