11.8.2025: One Knoxville SC vs. FC Naples - Game Highlights
Published on November 8, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
One Knoxville SC YouTube Video
Kempes Tekiela scored in the 66th minute to earn Players' Shield winner and No. 1 seed One Knoxville SC a 1-0 victory over No. 4 FC Naples at Covenant Health Park in the Semifinals of the 2025 USL League One Playoffs presented by Terminix, securing the home side's right to host the 2025 USL League One Final.
Check out the One Knoxville SC Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from November 8, 2025
- Where to Watch the USL1 Semifinals on Sun, November 9 - Portland Hearts of Pine
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent One Knoxville SC Stories
- Preview: Knoxville Hosts Semi-Final Clash against FC Naples
- Knoxville Advances to the Semi-Final After Club's First Playoff Win
- Knoxville Earns First Trophy in Club History
- Knoxville Hosts Greenville with Chance to Earn First Trophy in Club History
- One Knoxville Return to No. 1 with One Match to Go