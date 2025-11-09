11.8.2025: New Mexico United vs. Orange County SC - Game Highlights

Published on November 8, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United YouTube Video







Dayonn Harris scored in the third minute of second-half stoppage time to lead No. 3 seed New Mexico United to a 2-1 victory against No. 7 seed Orange County SC before 10,150 fans at Isotopes Park in the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2025 USL Championship Playoffs presented by Terminix after Greg Hurst's opener had been answered by OCSC's Malik Pinto in a back-and-forth second half.







