11.2.2025: Spokane Velocity FC vs. South Georgia Tormenta FC - Game Highlights

Published on November 3, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC YouTube Video







Carlos Merancio made a save and No. 3 Spokane Velocity FC scored four penalties to eliminate No. 6 South Georgia Tormenta 4-3 on penalty kicks in the Quarterfinals of the 2025 USL League One Playoffs presented by Terminix after extra time penalty kick goals from Mason Tunbridge and Anuar Pelaez at ONE Spokane Stadium.







United Soccer League One Stories from November 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.