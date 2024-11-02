Sports stats



Greenville Triumph SC

11.2.2024: Greenville Triumph SC vs. One Knoxville - Game Highlights

November 2, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Goals from League One's all-time appearances leader, Evan Lee, and current Golden Boot winner, Lyam MacKinnon, helps Greenville Triumph SC claim first postseason victory since 2021 with 2-1 win against visiting One Knoxville SC in opening match of 2024 USL League One Playoffs.
