11.16.2025: One Knoxville SC vs. Spokane Velocity FC - Game Highlights

Published on November 16, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Nico Rosamilia and Kempes Tekiela scored early in either half as One Knoxville SC claimed the 2025 USL League One Final with a 2-0 victory against Spokane Velocity FC before a League One-record crowd of 7,500 fans on Sunday night at a sold-out Covenant Health Park. The victory earned Knoxville its first USL League One title, and made the No. 1 seed the fourth club in league history to do the double, winning the Players' Shield in the regular season before sweeping through the postseason.







