103.7 WXCY Proudly Hosting Jingle Jam

The Aberdeen IronBirds are happy to announce that through our partnership with WXCY 103.7, Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium will be hosting JINGLE JAM 2022!

Jingle Jam is an event like no other in Harford County, combining both great music, an incredible location, photo booth, raffles, food, drinks and more! Nashville recording artist Caroline Jones along with local country music star, Dwayne Wilson, will be performing at the event and it certainly is not a night you will want to miss.

Tickets are available at the link below and do not delay as tickets will go on sale to the general public on Sunday, November 14th. Doors are scheduled to be open at 6:00 p.m. with Dwayne Wilson performing at 7:00 p.m. and Caroline Jones close to 8:30 p.m. All ticket proceeds will benefit Breaking Bread, a local food bank.

For any questions regarding purchasing tickets, please call The IronBirds at: 410-297-9292.

*THIS IS AN INDOOR EVENT TAKING PLACE ON THE CLUB LEVEL OF RIPKEN STADIUM*

