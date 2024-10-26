Sports stats



Union Omaha

10.26.2024: Union Omaha vs. Central Valley Fuego FC - Game Highlights

October 26, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Union Omaha confirms second-best season in USL League One history with 2.18 points won per game, Central Valley Fuego FC locks up fourth-worst at 0.82 points per game, as Owls dominate Fuego FC at Werner Park, 3-1, through goals from Aarón Gómez, Ryen Jiba and Mark Bronnik.
