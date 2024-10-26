10.26.2024: Union Omaha vs. Central Valley Fuego FC - Game Highlights
October 26, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Union Omaha YouTube Video
Union Omaha confirms second-best season in USL League One history with 2.18 points won per game, Central Valley Fuego FC locks up fourth-worst at 0.82 points per game, as Owls dominate Fuego FC at Werner Park, 3-1, through goals from Aarón Gómez, Ryen Jiba and Mark Bronnik.
Check out the Union Omaha Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...
United Soccer League One Stories from October 26, 2024
- Fuego FC's Fierce Fight Falls Short in 3-1 Battle against Union Omaha - Central Valley Fuego FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Union Omaha Stories
- Know Before You Go: 10/26 vs. Central Valley Fuego FC
- Union Omaha Erase Two-Goal Deficit to Secure Players' Shield
- Mastrantonio Is Man of the Hour as Owls Pull off Dramatic Late Win
- Know Before You Go: 10/12 vs. Lexington
- Owls Teach Spokane a Lesson with 4-0 Drubbing