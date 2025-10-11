10.10.2025: One Knoxville SC vs. Portland Hearts of Pine - Game Highlights
Published on October 10, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
One Knoxville SC YouTube Video
Goals from Kempes Tekiela, Stavros Zarokostas and Babacar Diene powered One Knoxville SC to a 3-1 win over Portland Hearts of Pine at Covenant Health Park, earning the hosts a guaranteed home playoff game as they maintained their unbeaten home record this season.
Check out the One Knoxville SC Statistics
