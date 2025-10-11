10.10.2025: One Knoxville SC vs. Portland Hearts of Pine - Game Highlights

Published on October 10, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC YouTube Video







Goals from Kempes Tekiela, Stavros Zarokostas and Babacar Diene powered One Knoxville SC to a 3-1 win over Portland Hearts of Pine at Covenant Health Park, earning the hosts a guaranteed home playoff game as they maintained their unbeaten home record this season.







United Soccer League One Stories from October 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.