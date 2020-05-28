$1 Million Cardinals Care Relief Fund Now Able to Assist Springfield Seasonal & Gameday Employees

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The St. Louis Cardinals have announced with the Springfield Cardinals an avenue to support seasonal and gameday employees impacted by postponed games and events at Hammons Field through the previously announced Cardinals Care Relief Fund.

The fund is a part of the $1 million grant originally announced by the St. Louis Cardinals on April 14 by Cardinals Care, the team's community foundation. The Cardinals Care Relief Fund is designed to provide relief to 2020 seasonal and gameday Busch Stadium contract employees, and now Hammons Field employees, experiencing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cardinals Care is partnering with the St. Louis Community Foundation, which is holding and administering the fund, to process eligible recipients and implement the grant program. Eligible recipients will receive a one-time grant of $450.

"We are committed to helping the entire St. Louis Cardinals family during the COVID-19 pandemic, from St. Louis to Springfield," St. Louis Cardinals President Bill DeWitt III said. "Providing financial support for our seasonal and gameday employees is critical, and we consider all Hammons Field workers to be part of the Cardinals family."

Hammons Field employees eligible for grant assistance from the Cardinals Care Relief Fund (i.e., seasonal and gameday employees of the Springfield Cardinals or its contractors or vendors who expected to perform work at Hammons Field during the 2020 baseball season) should apply for support at springfieldcardinals.com/relief. Applicants who have direct inquiries concerning the fund or the application process can contact [email protected]

"The fact that we are a part of an organization that is in position to not only help support their family in St. Louis, but also to help their Springfield family in Southwest Missouri, is incredibly heartwarming and inspiring," Springfield Cardinals Vice President & General Manager Dan Reiter said. "I'm so happy to see the Cardinals Care Relief Fund become an option for our gameday staff, who for 15 years have been a critical piece of the Hammons Field experience. And while St. Louis remains committed to us, we too remain committed to flying together to help our Springfield community get through these difficult times."

