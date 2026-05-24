05.23.2026: Las Vegas Lights FC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Game Highlights

Published on May 24, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC YouTube Video







Las Vegas Lights FC earned its first win over Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC since May 2019 as Blake Pope opened the scoring in first-half stoppage time before Jonathan Rodriguez scored his sixth goal of the season to earn a 2-0 victory at Cashman Field.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 24, 2026

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