05.23.2026: Las Vegas Lights FC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Game Highlights
Published on May 24, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Las Vegas Lights FC earned its first win over Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC since May 2019 as Blake Pope opened the scoring in first-half stoppage time before Jonathan Rodriguez scored his sixth goal of the season to earn a 2-0 victory at Cashman Field.
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