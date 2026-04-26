04.25.2026: Monterey Bay vs. Oakland Roots SC - Game Highlights
Published on April 26, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Monterey Bay FC YouTube Video
Nico Gordon scored the decisive penalty kick in the sixth round of a shootout as Monterey Bay FC earned a 4-3 victory from the spot against Oakland Roots SC in Group 1 of the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup on Saturday night at Cardinale Stadium after MBFC had rallied to earn a 1-1 draw through regulation.
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United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 26, 2026
- Monterey Bay FC Draw and Then Defeat Oakland Roots in Penalties to Secure First Prinx Tires USL Cup Victory - Monterey Bay FC
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