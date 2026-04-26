04.25.2026: Las Vegas Lights FC vs. Athletic Club Boise - Game Highlights

Published on April 26, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Athletic Club Boise YouTube Video







Dominic Gasso scored the decisive penalty kick while Javier Garcia made a pair of saves as Athletic Club Boise took a 4-2 victory in a penalty shootout against Las Vegas Lights FC in Group 1 of the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup on Saturday night after the sides had played to a 1-1 draw in regulation at Cashman Field.







United Soccer League One Stories from April 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.