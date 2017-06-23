News Release

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Kane County Cougars got a two-run home run from Fernery Ozuna in the top of the seventh inning to break a 2-2 tie with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers in game one of a doubleheader on Friday night at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. That homer was enough for the Cougars to beat the Timber Rattlers 4-3.

Wisconsin took the lead with two runs in the bottom of the first inning. Jonathan Villar started the rally with a grounder up the middle that he turned into a double. Ryan Braun stepped in with Villar at third and one out and sent a pop up to short left-center with the infield drawn in on the grass. Shortstop Manny Jefferson made a long run back and had the ball drop out of his glove. Villar held at third on the play.

Villar would score when Kane County starting pitcher Curtis Taylor threw a wild pitch. Taylor would hit Weston Wilson and give up an infield single to Joantgel Segovia to load the bases. Ryan Aguilar put the Rattlers up 2-0 by drawing a walk with the bases loaded to drive in Braun.

The Cougars tied the game with two runs in the top of the fourth inning. Anfernee Grier singled and stole second to start the inning. Mark Karaviotis was next and he singled to left to put runners on the corners. Ramon Hernandez got the first Kane County run home with a single. Later in the inning, an RBI grounder by Manny Jefferson got Karaviotis across the plate to tie the game 2-2.

The game remained tied until the top of the seventh inning. Jose Queliz reached on a single with one out against Wisconsin reliever Miguel Sanchez. Fernery Ozuna followed with a two-run home run to right and the Cougars had a 4-2 lead.

Kane County starting pitcher Curtis Taylor settled down after a rough first inning. He allowed five hits in the game, but only two after the first inning. He worked six innings before turning the game over to the Cougars bullpen.

Jake Winston walked Carlos Belonis to start the bottom of the seventh. One out later Demi Orimoloye drew a four-pitch walk and the tying runs were on base. Tucker Neuhaus, who entered the game for Villar defensively, singled to right to score Belonis. Orimoloye raced for third ahead of the throw and Neuhaus took second base. That would be all for Winston.

Cody Clark entered and walked Mario Feliciano to load the bases for Ronnie Gideon, who would pinch-hit for Ryan Braun. Clark got Gideon to ground into a game-ending 6-4-3 double play and the Rattlers dropped their eleventh straight game.

Villar went 2-for-2 with a double, a walk, a single, a run scored, and a caught stealing. Braun was 1-for-3 with a single and a run scored.

