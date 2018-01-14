Wild Things Acquire 2016 NCAA Division III Champion and Former Trois-RiviÃ¨res AiglesÂ Infielder Car

News Release

WASHINGTON, Pa. (Jan. 12) - Today the Wild Things announced their fourth transaction of the week, and third trade, as the team has acquired infielder Carter McEachern from the Can-Am League's Trois-Rivières Aigles (Three Rivers Eagles). Washington acquired McEachern for a player to be named.

McEachern played in 2017 for the Aigles after appearing in two games for the Winnipeg Golden Eyes of the American Association in 2016. Prior to turning pro, McEachern enjoyed success at Trinity University (NCAA Division III), where he and his teammates won the 2016 NCAA Division III National Championship.

The Thunder Bay, Ontario, native, had a career batting average of .328 at Trinity, while sporting a four-year OPS of .838. He hit six home runs and drove in 97 runs, while striking out just 40 times in 576 plate appearances (one per 14.4 plate appearances). Towards the beginning of the 2016 season, Hero Sports named McEachern the best third baseman in all of Division III baseball and is the 2nd former Trinity Tiger to play professional baseball.

Once a member of the squad in Trois-Rivières, McEachern continued to have success at the plate, boasting a .289 batting average and .350 on-base percentage in 306 plate appearances in 2017. He hit three home runs and drove in 29 runs, to go along with 10 stolen bases and 17 doubles. Defensively, the 23-year old spent most of his time at second base, where he made six errors on 161 chances, while holding a .963 fielding percentage. He also played a game in centerfield, two in right field, seven at shortstop and five at third base.

The versatility and offensive ability were attractive to the Wild Things' front office, and the team is excited to have McEachern on board.

"Adding Carter should be quite impactful in 2018. As I have said in the past, the quality of your rookies greatly dictate your team success. Rookies who hit nearly .300 do not grow on trees," said general manager Steven Zavacky. "We value Carter's experience being a DIII National Champion in 2016 and believe he can contribute at a high level. On the field, we are getting a versatile bat that can hit anywhere in the lineup and create runs. He will add some versatility to our infield and do some damage on the bases as well."

McEachern, who now has a full professional season under his belt, said he is excited to join the Wild Things, noting the year of pro ball will help, after having to adjust to the next level. He said there was a lot to learn.

"Being that Three Rivers, or as the locals call it Trois-Rivières, is located in the French-speaking province of Canada, my first professional experience was unique both from a baseball and cultural perspective," said McEachern. "I think the biggest adjustment between college and professional would have to be the adjustments themselves, both in game and series to series. Given the length of series and the frequency of games between the same team, you have to maintain your approach while making adjustments pitch-to-pitch and at-bat to at-bat in order to consistently contribute to a winning formula."

Of the winning formula Washington was able to find in recent years, with a playoff appearance last season, McEachern said he's looking forward to contributing to that continuing.

"It's always a pleasure to join an organization with a winning pedigree such as Washington's," he said.

As mentioned, McEachern grew up in Thunder Bay, Ontario, and according to him, when you grow up there, you don't have much of a choice but to like hockey. He said his background as a hockey goalie helped to shape him on the baseball diamond.

In terms of goals, McEachern mentioned that he wants to continue to develop a more selective, as well as aggressive approach in the batter's box.

"Coming to a new team beginning a new season, it's difficult to say what exactly my role will be," said McEachern. "But needless to say I plan on contributing day after day to what hopes to be yet another successful season and a run for a league championship."

The player to be named in the trade will be announced at a later date.

